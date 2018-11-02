Five Furious Yngwie Malmsteen Licks Every Guitarist Should Know

Online guitar instructor Robert Baker is back with a new lesson demonstrating how to play five of his favorite Yngwie Malmsteen-style licks.

Among the phrases demonstrated include a diminished two-string idea taken from Malmsteen’s classic “Black Star,” a stationary lick with a “big stretch” and a single-string ascending harmonic minor run.

Robert also provides tab for these licks, which you can get here.

For more of Robert’s videos, check out his YouTube channel, visit his website and consider supporting him and his efforts on Patreon.com. You can also get his free Fretboard Decoder Course here.