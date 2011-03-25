Five Towns College Offers Summer Graduate Program

Five Towns College in Dix Hills, Long Island, is now offering summer graduate courses in Music Education, Music Technology and Childhood Education.

You may earn your Master Degree in Music (M.M.) or a Master of Science in Education (M.S. Ed.) over the course of three summers or less! Twelve transfer credits may be applied toward your Masters Degree. These classes may be taken for salary increment or enrichment. A variety of music courses are offered from String & Vocal Pedagogy to Computers in Music Education as well as a wide range of Audio Recording and TI:ME Classes.

Study this summer taking 3 credit courses in one or three week sessions starting July 5 through August 12. You can stay in our affordable on-campus residence life facilities which includes a meal plan. Each room is air-conditioned, has internet access, cable t.v. and a private bathroom.

To view a brochure including an Application for Admission, go to ftc.edu. We encourage you to apply early as some courses have limited seating. For more information contact an Admissions Representative at 631-656-2110.

Five Towns College

305 N. Service Road

Dix Hills, NY 11746

Admissions Office: 631-656-2110

www.ftc.edu