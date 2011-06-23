"Foo Fighters: Back and Forth" Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard DVD Chart

The feature-length documentary Foo Fighters: Back & Forth has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard DVD chart, having sold more than 10,000 DVDs and downloads since its release.

The DVD, released via Spitfire/Roswell/RCA, was released digitally via iTunes June 7 and on DVD June 14. It is available on Blu-Ray at Best Buy through July 12.

The documentary, which was directed by the Academy Award-winning James Moll, chronicles every stage of Foo Fighters' 16-years-and-counting career, from Dave Grohl's cassette demos through their ascent to their current status as one of the biggest rock bands on the planet.

It includes one-on-ones with Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear. Former members and other associates recall every triumph and tragedy of the band's existence, culminating in a behind-the-scenes look at the direct-to-analog tape sessions in Grohl's garage with producer Butch Vig that produced the seventh FF album, Wasting Light.