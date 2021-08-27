Take a look at Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear’s pedalboards for the Foo Fighters 2021 tour dates

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has been posting some pedalboard snaps taken at the band’s recent LA Forum show (yep, the one where they jammed with Nandi Bushell).

Among the various shots of his guitar racks and some stunning line-ups of sizeable Vox and Friedman guitar amps, are three pics of the band’s very different pedalboards.

Dave Grohl’s 2021 pedalboard

(Image credit: Facebook / Chris Shiflett)

As a busy frontman and arena rock tutor, it’s clear Dave Grohl likes to keep things simple. Despite the blurry shot, it’s easy to see that he’s restricting his ‘board to a couple of Boss DD-3s (one ear-marked for the song Aurora), an MXR Phase 90 and an Xotic FX SP compressor, alongside his amp switching.

Pat Smear’s 2021 pedalboard

(Image credit: Facebook / Chris Shiflett)

Smear’s no-nonsense punk roots (as a founding member of the Germs) shine through on his board. He keep it pretty basic, too, with an EHX Neo Clone Chorus pedal, a (tape-covered) MXR Carbon Copy and a Boss BF-3 Flanger. Finally, there’s a bit of tech thrown in, in the form of the RJM LT Mastermind midi switcher.

Chris Shiflett’s 2021 pedalboard

(Image credit: Facebook / Chris Shiflett)

You might have guessed it, but the prize for fanciest Foos board goes to dedicated gear-nut Chris Shiflett, whose mighty board features an inspiring blend of hard-to-find stompboxes and off-the-peg gear, all routed into custom remote-switching controls at the front.

Going left to right, starting at the top we can spot an Electro-Harmonix Micro POG, JHS Muffuletta Fuzz, MXR M117R Flanger, EVH Phase 90, Electro-Harmonix Holy Grail reverb, JHS VCR (Volume, Chorus and Reverb), Boss CE-2W Waza Craft Chorus, Strymon TimeLine delay x2 (one for his Friedman amp, one for his Vox AC30), a Lehle Little Dual II switcher (for moving between amps), a TC Electronic PolyTune, Klon KTR Professional overdrive pedal, plus Xotic Effects EP Booster, a Boss FS-5L footswitch, an Xotic SP Compressor and Xotic XW-1 wah pedals.

