Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins to Play Iggy Pop in CBGB Movie

A film about CBGB, the legendary New York City rock venue that closed its doors in 2006, is in the works, and several top roles have already been cast; Alan Rickman will portray CBGB founder Hilly Kristal, for instance.

The latest news is that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will play Iggy Pop.

Hawkins joins Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, who will play Dead Boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome, and Rock of Ages actress Malin Akerman, who'll play Blondie's Debbie Harry. The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki will Television mentor Terry Ork, The Borgias' Mickey Sumner will play Patti Smith.

