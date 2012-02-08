Foo Fighters to Team Up with Deadmau5, David Guetta and Lil Wayne at the Grammys

If there's one thing you can say for the Foo Fighters, it's that they're full of surprises.

According to Rolling Stone, the Foos will be teaming up with electronic music producers Deadmau5 and David Guetta, as well as rapper Lil Wayne, at this year's Grammys to perform a tribute to electronic music.

We're pretty sure this is the same guy that said, "Drum machines work for pop artists but when it comes to rock 'n' roll - don't fuck with the human element."

This isn't completely out of left field, however, as some fans know that Deadmau5 is actually nominated for a remix of the Foo Fighters song "Rope," from their new album, Wasting Light.