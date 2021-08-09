Foo Fighters troll Westboro Baptist Church protest with disco drive-by

The Foo Fighters’ disco alter ego The Dee Gees have trolled a protest by Westboro Baptist Church.

The hate group were picketing a Foo Fighters show in Kansas City when the band decided to take to flatbed truck in their all-white disco attire and drown out the protests with a rendition of Bee Gees classic You Should Be Dancing.

Numerous videos of the impromptu performance have hit social media. In the footage, Dave Grohl addresses the protestors – known for their homophobic, antisemitic and Islamophobic beliefs – saying:

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do. The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!”

The Westboro Baptist Church have picketed several Foo Fighters shows in the past. The band’s latest retaliation comes almost exactly 10 years after their last memorable counter-protest, also in Kansas City, in which the group performed their ode to gay love, Keep it Clean (Hot Buns) while dressed in country music attire.

It seems the latest message might have made some unconscious impact as at least one member of the hate group can be seen dancing to the music as the band pass by.

Meanwhile, the band’s disco counterparts The Dee Gees will likely enjoy their raised profile, having released Hail – a limited-edition album featuring five Bee Gees covers – last month.