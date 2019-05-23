Foreigner Announce 'Live at the Rainbow '78' Audio Release

Back in March Foreigner released the concert film Live at the Rainbow ’78. Now the audio of that show is being made available on CD and as a double LP set, for release on July 12.

Foreigner Live at the Rainbow '78 captures the band at London’s Rainbow Theatre on April 27 of that year. The performance features the classic lineup of Mick Jones (lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Lou Gramm (lead vocals, percussion), Ian McDonald (guitars, keyboards, sax, flute, backing vocals), Al Greenwood (keyboards, synthesizer), Ed Gagliardi (bass, backing vocals) and Dennis Elliott (drums, backing vocals), and has been restored from the original film reels and remixed and remastered for this release.

Said Jones: "1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band, and to come back over to the U.K. to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show."

The album is currently available to download and stream on all digital service platforms by going here . The film is also available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital video from Eagle Vision here.

You can check out the full track list below.

Foreigner Live at the Rainbow '78:

LP Track Listing:

Side A:

1. "Long, Long Way From Home"

2. "I Need You"

3. "Woman Oh Woman"

Side B:

1. "Hot Blooded"

2. "The Damage Is Done"

3. "Cold As Ice"

Side C:

1. "Starrider"

2. "Double Vision"

3. "Feels Like The First Time"

Side D:

1. "Fool For You Anyway"

2. "At War With The World"

3. "Headknocker"

CD Track Listing:

1. "Long, Long Way From Home"

2. "I Need You"

3. "Woman Oh Woman"

4. "Hot Blooded"

5. "The Damage Is Done"

6. "Cold As Ice"

7. "Starrider"

8. "Double Vision"

9. "Feels Like The First Time"

10. "Fool For You Anyway"

11. "At War With The World"

12. "Headknocker"