Watch Foreigner Tear Through “Hot Blooded” Onstage in 1978

Eagle Vision and Foreigner will issue the concert film, Foreigner Live at the Rainbow '78 on DVD, Blu-ray and digital video on March 15. In advance of the release, they've shared a live clip of "Hot Blooded" from the package. You can check it out above.

Foreigner Live at the Rainbow '78 captures the band at London’s Rainbow Theatre on April 27 of that year. The performance features the classic lineup of Mick Jones (lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Lou Gramm (lead vocals, percussion), Ian McDonald (guitars, keyboards, sax, flute, backing vocals), Al Greenwood (keyboards, synthesizer), Ed Gagliardi (bass, backing vocals) and Dennis Elliott (drums, backing vocals), and has been restored from the original film reels and remixed and remastered for this release.

Said Jones: "1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band, and to come back over to the U.K. to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show."

Foreigner Live at the Rainbow '78 track listing:

01. Long, Long Way From Home

02. I Need You

03. Woman Oh Woman

04. Hot Blooded

05. The Damage is Done

06. Cold as Ice

07. Starrider

08. Double Vision

09. Feels Like the First Time

10. Fool For You Anyway

11. At War With the World

12. Headknocker