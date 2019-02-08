Watch Foreigner Tear Through “Hot Blooded” Onstage in 1978

Eagle Vision and Foreigner will issue the concert film, Foreigner Live at the Rainbow '78 on DVD, Blu-ray and digital video on March 15. In advance of the release, they've shared a live clip of "Hot Blooded" from the package. You can check it out above.
Foreigner Live at the Rainbow '78 captures the band at London’s Rainbow Theatre on April 27 of that year. The performance features the classic lineup of Mick Jones (lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Lou Gramm (lead vocals, percussion), Ian McDonald (guitars, keyboards, sax, flute, backing vocals), Al Greenwood (keyboards, synthesizer), Ed Gagliardi (bass, backing vocals) and Dennis Elliott (drums, backing vocals), and has been restored from the original film reels and remixed and remastered for this release.
Said Jones: "1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band, and to come back over to the U.K. to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show."
Foreigner Live at the Rainbow '78 track listing:
01. Long, Long Way From Home
02. I Need You
03. Woman Oh Woman
04. Hot Blooded
05. The Damage is Done
06. Cold as Ice
07. Starrider
08. Double Vision
09. Feels Like the First Time
10. Fool For You Anyway
11. At War With the World
12. Headknocker