Four-hour career-spanning Kiss documentary to air in June

Kiss will pick back up on their End of the Road final tour soon, and the long-running rockers are set to continue the career-spanning celebration with a new four-hour documentary set to air this June.

Biography, the A&E channel’s long-running documentary series, will present a two-part feature on the band, titled Biography: KISStory on June 27 and 28.

The four-hour doc is directed by D.J. Viola and chronicles the band’s 50-year history. There will also be interviews with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, as well as current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

Additional figures interviewed for the program include Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, as well as Kiss manager Doc McGhee and producer Bob Ezrin.

“Through the Biography lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind Kiss,” said A&E’s Head of Programming, Elaine Frontain Bryant. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

For more information, head to A&E TV.

