Friedman updates two of its classic amp models with Pink Taco V2 and Little Sister heads and combos

Boutique guitar amp builder Friedman has unveiled the latest additions to its amp head and combo catalogs: the Pink Taco V2 and Little Sister.

With each arriving in both amp head and combo formats, the brand’s newest offerings update its existing Mini Dirty Shirley and Pink Taco units, promising to provide a swathe of versatile tonal options.

Highlights from the new drop include the extra voicing switches of the Pink Taco V2, amping up its predecessor's feature set, and some new sleek aesthetics.

For a closer look at each new unit, cast your gaze below.

Friedman Pink Taco V2

(Image credit: Friedman)

The Pink Taco V2 amp head is the latest iteration of the Pink Taco, which in turn was inspired by Friedman’s first production amplifier, the critically acclaimed BE-100.

Said to supply the BE-100’s classic Friedman sound in a small, compact and lightweight package, the Pink Taco V2 head is – according to the company – a 20-watt EL84 single-channel “fire breather”, with a particular sonic penchant for blues, classic rock and metal.

Making use of customized transformers, the head has been designed to sound like a much larger “100-watt EL-34 monster”, promising both a tight bottom end and mid-range.

Control-wise, it’s straightforward – a three-band EQ lines up alongside Master and Gain parameters, with the three toggle switches serving as Saturation, Fat and S (Gain Structure) switches. Notably, only the latter can be found on the flagship Pink Taco – the first two are new appointments.

It’s also worth noting the two EL84 power tubes and three 12AX7 preamp tubes, as well as the ultra-transparent series FX loop.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Friedman ) (Image credit: Friedman )

The combo, meanwhile, is practically identical – the same interior appointments and control set make the cut – though makes use of a Celestion 16 Ohm 12” G12M-65 Creamback speaker.

Friedman's Pink Taco V2 amp head will set you back $1,499, while the combo version carries a price tag of $1,799.

Friedman Little Sister

(Image credit: Friedman)

Joining the above is the Little Sister, which was designed for a vintage classic rock tone inspired by British tube amps from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Many of the above appointments can be found here, such as the two EL84 power tubes and three 12AX7 preamp tubes, as well as a fairly straightforward control set comprising Bass, Middle, Treble, Master and Gain parameters.

The toggle switches are different, though, with both the head and combo flashing an S-Switch (Gain Structure) and B-Switch (Bright/Tight). Other universal appointments include an ultra-transparent series FX loop and hand-crafted cabinetry.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Friedman ) (Image credit: Friedman )

In terms of tone, the Little Sister units have been set up to harness sparkling cleans and vintage crunch, with the amps promising to deliver everything from blues and rock to country just by adjusting its Gain, Master and switch controls.

Again, the combo differs only with the appointment of a Celestion 16 Ohm 12” G12M-65 Creamback speaker.

The prices are the same as before, too: the Little Sister head is priced at $1,499, while its combo counterpart costs $1,799.

For more information, visit Friedman (opens in new tab).