“The absence of the Rampage left a void in the guitar world”: G&L launches the long-awaited Rampage 24 – which gives Jerry Cantrell’s workhorse grunge machine a 21st century overhaul

By
published

The new Rampage era gets underway with a model that introduces new hardware and ergonomics to the template. Is it enough to appease hardened Rampage fans?

G&L Fullerton Deluxe Rampage 24
(Image credit: G&L)

G&L has launched the Fullerton Deluxe Rampage 24 – a reboot of its original Rampage electric guitar from 1985, which quickly became a defining instrument of the grunge genre.

The Rampage’s return was first announced last week, and though G&L confirmed it’d be back at some point this year, even we weren’t expecting such a quick turnaround.

Image 1 of 2
G&L Fullerton Deluxe Rampage 24
(Image credit: G&L)
Image 1 of 2
G&L Fullerton Deluxe Rampage 24
(Image credit: G&L)
Image 1 of 3
G&L Fullerton Deluxe Rampage 24
(Image credit: G&L)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.