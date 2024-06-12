“It was more than a guitar, it was a statement. The Rampage became an icon of Seattle’s grunge rock sound”: The G&L Rampage – the guitar beloved by Jerry Cantrell – is officially making a return

G&L has confirmed its cult classic Rampage electric guitar will be making a long-awaited return.

The no-nonsense, ultra-minimalist workhorse model is set to make a comeback in the form of a newly refreshed design, the Rampage 24, which, as the name implies, is going to land at some point this year.

G&L’s reissued Rampage was announced by the brand in a series of clips across its social media channels, with the firm – which was originally launched by Leo Fender – paying tribute to the design’s genre-defining influence.

Such news will no doubt be warmly received by guitar fans, but grunge enthusiasts will be especially pleased.

Why? Well, as G&L explains, the Rampage became synonymous with the Seattle grunge scene, and was famously wielded by Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains.

Despite its lofty status, the Rampage has seldom been seen in the G&L roster, and its scarcity has meant players haven’t always been given the opportunity to play the cult classic Stratocaster-style instrument.

Indeed, shortly after it was announced in 1985, the Rampage was discontinued as G&L pursued other models, and though a handful of limited-edition models have been created (including some Cantrell signature guitars), a standard production run has never fully materialized. Fortunately, that is all about to change.

“This year we’re bringing something special back to the stage, the G&L Rampage,” the brand said. “Back in 1985 in an era of big hair and even bigger riffs, G&L introduced a guitar that would eventually define a genre.

“After design experimentation, Leo Fender’s vision crystallized into beautifully proportioned rock machines including the Rampage, a minimalist powerhouse with a single humbucker and a design as bold as the sound it produced.

“It was more than a guitar, it was a statement. The Rampage became an icon of Seattle’s grunge rock sound, famously wielded by Jerry Cantrell or Alice in Chains.

(Image credit: G&L)

“It soon became obvious that grunge was more than a passing trend. It was a musical revolution, and the absence of the Rampage left a void in the guitar world. You’ve kept asking for more, and the time has finally come.

“It was raw, it was real, and it was ready to rock. And now it’s ready for a big comeback with the refreshed and redesigned Rampage 24.”

No further details have been shared at this time, so keep your eyes peeled for future announcements.

In related news, Cantrell caused quite the stir earlier this year after declaring his iconic original Rampage had been stolen – only to later realize he had just misplaced it.