“It was more than a guitar, it was a statement. The Rampage became an icon of Seattle’s grunge rock sound”: The G&L Rampage – the guitar beloved by Jerry Cantrell – is officially making a return

The rebooted Rampage 24, due later this year, will revive one of grunge's most influential instruments

G&L has confirmed its cult classic Rampage electric guitar will be making a long-awaited return.

The no-nonsense, ultra-minimalist workhorse model is set to make a comeback in the form of a newly refreshed design, the Rampage 24, which, as the name implies, is going to land at some point this year.

