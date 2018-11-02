Galaxy Audio Announces Free EB6 Premium Ear Bud Mail-In Rebate Offer

Galaxy Audio has announced the return of their popular mail-in rebate offer for a free set of EB6 Wideband Dyna Driver Ear Buds, a $119.99 value, when you purchase an AS-1400 Single Wireless Personal Monitor System between October 1 and December 31, 2018. Click here for complete details.

Galaxy Audio’s AS-1400 wireless personal monitor offers premium performance with trouble-free wireless connectivity, high-quality EB4 ear buds (standard), and a unique "mixed mono mode." This makes it an ideal choice for performing musicians, houses of worship, and live stage applications requiring in-ear wireless personal monitors. Now, AS-1400 purchasers get a free set of premium EB6 ear buds with this special mail-in rebate offer.

To find out more, head over to galaxyaudio.com.