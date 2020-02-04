G&L Guitars celebrates 40th anniversary with Ruby Edition L-2000 bass

Like several other gear companies, G&L Guitars is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

To mark the milestone, the company has introduced a Ruby Anniversary Edition of its L-2000 bass, originally designed by brand founder Leo Fender.

The very limited-edition model boasts an okoume body with a 3A quilted maple top and a highly-figured roasted maple neck.

There’s also MFD pickups, a Tri-Tone active/passive preamp and a Saddle Lock bridge.

The 40th Anniversary Custom Shop L-2000 is limited to just 40 pieces worldwide.

For more information, head to G&L Guitars.