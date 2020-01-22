GW live at NAMM 2020: SIT Strings shows off its sweet-sounding new American Roots hybrid acoustic strings

NAMM 2020: This year’s NAMM saw several companies celebrating their 40th anniversaries, among them SIT Strings.

We stopped by the SIT booth to celebrate along with the company, as well as to get a look at some of the company’s products, including the Powerwound electric guitar strings - used by artists like Lamb of God’s Willie Adler and Rammstein's Richard Kruspe - and, on the other end of the spectrum, the new American Roots hybrid acoustic guitar strings.

According to the company, these strings offer a “warm, mellow, vintage” sound ideal for blues and bluegrass players.

You can check them out in the video above. And stop by our NAMM hub to see everything new and cool in guitars, gear and accessories.