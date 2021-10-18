Three classic-era Gang Of Four members to reunite for 2022 North American tour

English post-punk outfit Gang Of Four have announced that three members of the group’s classic-era lineup will reunite for a North American tour next year.

It marks the first time the crew have embarked on anything music-related since the untimely death of founding guitarist Andy Gill, who passed away last February.

Rejoining the lineup for the 20-date stint around the country are founding members Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham, as well as previous Gang Of Four bassist Sara Lee and new guitarist David Pajo, whose credits include work with Slint, Tortoise and Zwan.

Founding bass guitar player Dave Allen will not take part in the tour due to personal reasons, though despite his absence he – in the band's words – continues to be “an essential and vital part of the band."

Performances – which will kick off on March 1 at the Varsity in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and conclude on March 25 at the Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver, Canada – will primarily be comprised of tracks from the band's first three albums, and other Gang of Four releases from 1977 - 1983.

Those records include Entertainment! (1979), Solid Gold (1981) and Songs of the Free (1982).

Of the upcoming tour, King commented, “It’s been too long, can’t wait to get back at it, be positive, agitate for the good.

“Getting back together with Sara and Hugo will be wonderful and working with David P will be a blast,” he continued. “A chance to bring light into the darkness.”

Echoing these sentiments, Burnham added, “I am excited to be back out next spring with two of my dearest Gangsters and a new one.

“Jon, Sara and I cannot wait to make stylin’ loud noises with the fierce and fabulous David Pajo. Bring your hearts and your ear-plugs.”

(Image credit: Gang Of Four)

Founded in Leeds in 1976, the original lineup of Gang Of Four – Allen, Burnham, Gill and King – released two albums together, Entertainment and Solid Gold, before new bassist Lee was brought in for the band’s third effort in 1982.

Burnham departed the band soon after the release of Songs of the Free, with Gill, King and Lee continuing to record and release Hard a year later. It would prove to be the band's last studio effort for eight years after King also left the band in the mid-80s.

In 2004, the original quartet reformed for a tour, and followed up their live performances with a new studio effort in 2005, Return The Gift.

After Gill passed away last year, Matador Records responded to the rejuvenated appraisal and appreciation for the group’s repertoire from the masses with the limited-edition Gang Of Four: 77-81 vinyl and CD boxsets.

For a full list of tour dates, head over to Gang Of Four’s official website.