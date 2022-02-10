Hear Gary Clark Jr.'s atmospheric, guitar-driven soundtrack to Budweiser's 2022 Super Bowl ad

A few days ago, Budweiser unveiled its primetime advertisement for Super Bowl LVI, which is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this Sunday, February 13.

Notably, the ad – directed by Chloé Zhao – is soundtracked by the electric guitar work of none other than Gary Clark Jr. You can take a look at the ad ahead of the big game below.

One of the beer giant's famous Clydesdale ads, the 60-second spot is set to a tapestry of Clark's guitar work, including a live version of his 2012 track, Numb, and his own, decidedly atmospheric version of The Star-Spangled Banner.

It brings to mind the slide-heavy version of the US national anthem that the blues guitar great performed at the 2014 NBA All-Star Game.

“To tell a story of perseverance, hope and friendship through the lens of the beloved Clydesdales really resonated with me," said Zhao – who won Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for her 2020 film, Nomadland – of the ad in a statement.

Last year, Clark released Deep Soul Lowdown, an entry in Audible’s Words + Music series in which he discussed his journey and formative experiences with the guitar.

“When I got my guitar, school went out the window," Clark said in the audio production. "I was practicing all day long, all night long. I mean, I would do my homework in the morning, while I’m eating breakfast, brushing my teeth, in the car.

“I was that kind of student because I was up all night learning how to play Little Wing. I want to learn how to play Born Under A Bad Sign, I want to dial my tone in to sound like Albert King. I want to bend my notes like Albert King because I feel that expression. It makes me feel something, so I want to be able to feel that myself.”

To hear all of Deep Soul Lowdown, stop by Audible.