Gary Clark Jr. tries the space-age Abasi Concepts Space T on for size

Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi has shared an Instagram snap of modern blues star Gary Clark Jr. wielding an Abasi Concepts Larada Space T electric guitar in a recent performance.

More recognizable with his trademark red Epiphone Casino – or occasionally, an Ibanez Blazer – slung round his shoulder, Clark is known for a blend of blues, rock, R&B and funk that treats listeners to soulful solos and colorful chord play.

The Space T therefore seems an unusual axe choice for Gary, given the Larada's ergonomics were conceptualized with modern metal guitar players – that Tosin Abasi champions – in mind.

Despite this, Clark does what he does, this time blurring the boundaries between classic and contemporary by swapping out his mainstays and taking the futuristic looking Space T for a spin during a performance for Joe Rogan.

Gary Clark Jr. joins a growing list of guitarists opting for Abasi's guitars, which includes Isaiah Sharkey and blues beast John Mayer, who took both the Space T and the 8-string Larada model for a ride last year. Fingerstyle blues on an 8-string, anyone?

The guitar itself – a product of Tosin Abasi's own guitar company – is pictured in a Cheddar finish and features a uniquely-shaped Okume body, roasted maple neck, Richlite fingerboard and is armed with Greg Koch's signature Fishman Fluence pickups.

Without any audio to go with the pic, we can merely agree with Tosin, who marvels at the sight of Gary playing a Space T, saying on Instagram, "That thing looks good on him." We bet it sounds good, too.

Visit Abasi Concepts to find out more about the Space T.