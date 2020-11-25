Gator’s new guitar closet hanging bags let you hang your axe next to your coat

File this under “Things we never knew we needed but definitely want”: Gator has unveiled a new series of guitar closet hanging bags, allowing electric guitar players and gearhounds living in cramped quarters to hang their axes next to their shirts and coats.

The hanging bags feature dual rail hooks that are attached directly to reinforced nylon web straps to ensure guitars hang safely. Simply hook the bags directly over the closet railing and load in your instrument of choice.

Additionally, there's a durable grey polyester fabric exterior and soft tricot interior lining to protect guitars from dust and prevent instruments from damage when coming into contact with other closet items.

(Image credit: Gator Cases)

A built-in ventilation grommet, meanwhile, ensures proper humidity during long-term storage.

The bags also sport mesh pockets with hook-and-loop closures on the rear for additional storage for tuners, pedals, strings and other accessories.

The guitar closet hanging bags come in electric, acoustic and bass models and are offered for $39.99.

For more information or to purchase, head to Gator Cases.