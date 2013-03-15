GearTunes, Sweetwater, Orange Amps and Ibanez Present "Ultimate Speaker Demo"

Through March 17, "The Ultimate Speaker Demo" will stream live at GearTunes.com and VintageGuitar.com. The event will take place at 25th Street Recording in Oakland, California.

In support of the GearTunes.com site launch, Celestion, Electro-Voice, Eminence and Jensen are providing an arsenal of speakers which will be mounted in a wall of cabinets from Orange Amps. GearTunes founder Doug Doppler worked closely with these manufacturers in matching specific speakers to the nine classic and modern styles he will be demoing.

Doppler honed his tone-matching skills while working as one of the Guitar Hero session players. Multi-platinum and Grammy Award winning producer/mixer Neil Dorfsman (Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Dire Stratis, Billy Idol) will be tracking and mixing The Ultimate Speaker Demo to ensure that the nuance of each speaker and style is captured accurately.

The goal of The Ultimate Speaker Demo is to provide a semi-transparent layer between the manufacturer, gear enthusiast, and reseller. The speaker is the last piece of gear in a guitar player’s signal chain and plays the vital role translating everything from pick attack to amp settings–all of which varies dramatically from style to style. This has provided a massive challenge for speaker manufacturers in terms of how to frame their products in the marketplace. The Ultimate Speaker Demo addresses by the musical breadth of the demos and the style driven signal chains used to create them.

The GearTunes.com vision is to aid consumers by connecting the dots between professionally recorded gear demos and quality retailers. From Dunlop wahs to Dumble amps–as well as the gear used to record them–GearTunes offers a massive library of demos for gearheads and recording enthusiasts alike.

The Ultimate Speaker Demo is sponsored by: Audio-Technica, Avid, Boss, Carvin, Celestion, Ebtech, Electro-Voice, Eminence, Eventide, EVH, GearSlutz.com, GHS, Ibanez, IsoAcoustics, Jensen, Line 6, Millennia Media, Morley, MXR, Orange, Peterson, Radial, Royer, Shure, Sweetwater, Universal Audio, Vox, Toontrack and Vintage Guitar magazine.