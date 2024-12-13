“As a guitar collector, when you get the opportunity to buy one of your heroes’ guitars, you must do it”: Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand’s guitar collection is an ode to the gods of ’80s shred – but he’s putting some of his prize pieces up for sale

Rare, vintage, and signed models make up the guitarist’s 31 new listings, and there’s plenty to get excited about

Josh Rand Official Reverb Store
(Image credit: Getty Images / Reverb)

Grammy-nominated riff-monger Josh Rand, best known for his role in post-grunge/hard rock outfit Stone Sour, has launched an official Reverb store – and it’s an absolute treasure trove of rare, vintage and signature guitar gear.

The guitarist has decided to part with a weighty score of gear that gives a fascinating insight into the players that get his shred motor running.

