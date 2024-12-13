Quick! Guitar Center’s up 40% December Deals sale is your last chance to save before Christmas – including hundreds slashed off Fender, Yamaha, Line 6 and more

What’s that I hear in the wind? Could it be the festive might of Guitar Center’s ever-widening December Deals sale? I think it just might be – and just in time for you to feed your GAS before Christmas. This massive collection of discounts spans the entirety of Guitar Center’s catalog, offering up some rare and limited-time deals on the best brands in the biz.

The dust has barely settled on Black Friday, but the deals are back for one final push before we ring the new year in. Not only is this your last chance before Xmas to get a good deal, but Guitar Center’s December Deals are only running until the 18th - so, if you’re gearing up to grab some gear, you might want to get your tinsel-wrapped skates on.

Guitar Center December Deals: Save up to 40%

Guitar Center is bringing holiday cheer to everything but your wallet with a vast array of deeply discounted goods that run the gamut. A whole raft of electric guitars are 10% off and up, including a pretty serious selection of models from Fender, Squier, and Gretsch. Acoustics are even further reduced and don’t even get us started on the amps, pedals, and other guitar-y ephemera getting in on the festivities. Last run of gift-buying? Or a pre-Christmas purchase for yours truly? Either way, get in while you can; the deals end on December 18th.

As you’d expect, there really is too much to cover in this sweeping holiday deals-fest, with new offers popping up left and right – so instead, we’ve picked out a handful of highlights for you to drool over. Below, you’ll find our hand-picked favorites.

Fender Newporter Player LE: $449.99 $349.99

Fender’s acoustic guitars are eminently playable things – and when it comes to this delicious Ocean Teal Newporter Player, there are stunning things to look at, too. This limited edition acoustic-electric benefits from a sweet-sounding Sitka spruce top and a palm-friendly taper C-shaped neck profile; it also benefits from a big ole 22% discount, knocking $100 off its already-tantalizing list price. A folksy phenom with a familiar headstock and a not-so-familiar color scheme!

Gretsch G2655T Streamliner Jr: $599.99 $539.99

Gretsch’s guitars are, in a word, stunning. It’s hard not to double-take when you see one in the wild, especially when it looks as swanky as the G2655T Streamliner. This suave semi-hollow’s combination of small double-cut body and large Bigsby trem is pure class – and the chunkier-fingered amongst us will be glad to learn that small body belies a comfortable, taut 24.75” scale length.

Eventide Riptide Overdrive & Uni-Vibe: $299 $199

The Eventide Riptide is a two-in-one drive-n-vibe effects pedal that combines the brand’s commitment to quality with a simpler, more familiar stompbox form factor. The Drive channel can go from loose, tube-y breakup to tight, smooth drive in a flash, and the Vibe channel boasts two flavors of Eventide’s powerful Shin-ei Uni-Vibe emulation. Some neat things about the Eventide Riptide: you can switch the order of the effects in a single button press; it’s got stereo outs and a line level pad for the input; you can set presets and recall them with MIDI via USB; and the footswitches are dual-action in case you want momentary control. This thing is too clever for its own good – and for the holidays, Guitar Center has knocked a third off the price.

Looking for last-minute Christmas gift inspiration? Well, we've put together a comprehensive gift guide for guitarists. Included is everything from gifts that require no delivery time to stocking fillers, handy tools and gig bag essentials, exciting practice aids, and even a few of the most popular guitars and amplifiers over the last year if you're feeling particularly generous. So, regardless of budget, you'll be sure to find something that will make all their Christmas wishes come true.