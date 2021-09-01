Kiss postpone four shows after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID

Gene Simmons has become the latest member of the Kiss touring party to test positive for Covid-19, resulting in the postponement of four more shows in the band’s End Of The Road tour.

Simmons is fully vaccinated and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, but is following guidance from doctors to isolate for 10 days. As a result, the band will have to reschedule the four shows due to occur in that period.

The four postponed shows include:

September 1 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 2 – Dayton, OH – Wright State University Nutter Center

September 4 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 5 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

The band made the announcement via their own channels yesterday, stating:

“KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly.”

My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my ass. It's over now. pic.twitter.com/8HDMjKZT37August 31, 2021 See more

Paul Stanley tested positive last week and has since posted an update on Twitter informing fans that believes he is through the worst of the virus, but that it still “kicked my ass.” Here’s wishing Simmons a speedy recovery...

For more information, head to the official Kiss site.