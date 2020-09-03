Genesis and Phil Collins guitarist Daryl Stuermer is selling guitars and other gear on Reverb

Reverb has partnered with guitarist Daryl Stuermer to sell guitars, basses, amps and more used by the guitarist on tours with Genesis and Phil Collins as well as his own solo albums throughout his career.

The Official Daryl Stuermer of Genesis Reverb Shop launches on September 9, with a portion of proceeds benefiting cancer care and research.

Said Stuermer, “These instruments were used on tours from Miami to Melbourne and are infused with so many memories of playing for people around the world. It’s time I parted with some of them so they can live on and inspire the next generation of musicians ready to make the same magic.”

Image 1 of 4 1997 Fender American Stratocaster (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 4 1981 Roland G-808 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 4 Gibson ES-346 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 4 of 4 1986 Steinberger GL-2T/GR (Image credit: Reverb.com)

The items going up for sale include a 1997 Fender American Stratocaster used during Phil Collins’ 1997 The Trip into the Light World Tour. “I have a vivid memory of playing In the Air Tonight on this guitar in Paris, using it to create that slow build before the drums kick in,” Stuermer said.

A 1986 Steinberger GL-2T/GR played on the 1986-1987 Genesis Invisible Touch Tour, and on Stuermer's first solo album, 1987’s Steppin' Out.

A 1981 Roland G-808 with a Roland GR-300 guitar synth. "Before I played this on the 1983-1984 Genesis Mama tour, I had it customized," Stuermer said. The guitar was also used to play the guitar solo on the 1984 Phil Collins and Philip Bailey hit, Easy Lover."

A Gibson ES-346 played on the 2004-2005 Phil Collins First Final Farewell Tour and on Stuermer's GO and Rewired: The Electric Collection albums.

Image 1 of 3 Shergold Modulator (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 3 1992 Yamaha TRB-4P (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 3 Boss CE–1 Chorus Ensemble S2 Rivera (Image credit: Reverb.com)

Other items include a Shergold Modulator played on Genesis' 1980 Duke tour, a 1992 Yamaha TRB-4P bass played on the 1992 Genesis We Can't Dance Tour and Stuermer’s albums Another Side of Genesis and Waiting in the Wings, and dozens of effects pedals used on tour and in the studio, including a Boss CE–1 Chorus Ensemble S2 Rivera Modified.

"This CE-1 is one of very few pedals that Paul Rivera of Fender and Rivera modified himself for a very brief period in LA," Stuermer said. "The modifications added even more capabilities to an already amazing effects pedal."

You can check out a preview of the Official Daryl Stuermer of Genesis Reverb Shop at Reverb.com.