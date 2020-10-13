Get 20% off KLIQ's incredibly comfortable AirCell guitar straps

We've all been there: practicing with the band or playing on stage when shoulder fatigue begins to kick in. It's a problem that can be even more pronounced when playing heavier electric guitars like a Les Pauls or Telecasters.

Your guitar strap is often the source of this fatigue, due to unpadded, basic designs with little attention paid to long-term comfort.

Thankfully, this is an issue you have to endure no longer. KLIQ's AirCell guitar straps feature unique air cell technology on their undersides, offering flexibility and cushioning, while ensuring lasting comfort. And during Amazon Prime Day, you can buy one now at a pretty sweet 20 percent discount.

Available in small, medium and large variations, the KLIQ AirCell straps are completely adjustable, and feature 3"-wide neoprene shoulder pads that help disperse the weight of your instrument evenly across your shoulder and back.

The ends of each strap feature top-grade stitched leather both for durability and easy fitting onto strap buttons and strap locks. We all know that sinking feeling when you drop your guitar thanks to a faulty strap end...

They also feature moisture wicking technology, which removes sweat and provides continuing comfort during high-intensity performances.

KLIQ's AirCell guitar straps also come in a wide variety of colors, so you can find the one that best fits your style. To buy one now for 20% less, head over to Amazon.

And make sure you check out our Prime Day guitar deals page for the latest and greatest bargains during this year's Amazon shopping extravaganza.