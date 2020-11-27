Get 6 sets of Ernie Ball Regular Slinky guitar strings for just $22 in this killer Black Friday deal

As a guitarist on the unending quest for killer tone, you'll stop at nothing to achieve it. We understand. A new overdrive pedal or a brand new amp is often a necessary purchase if it gets you closer to that perfect signature sound. Gear acquisition syndrome is a real thing, but don't let it blind you. All too often, all you require is a simple change of guitar strings.

Swapping out those old, dull strings that've been on your axe for longer than you care to admit for a jangly new set can give not only your guitar, but your entire sound a complete makeover.

In this superb Black Friday guitar deal over at Amazon, you can pick up six sets of Ernie Ball Regular Slinky strings for only $21.99. At the bundle's original price of $30.34, that represents a pretty substantial saving of around 28 percent. You get each set for $3.67; that's your tone sorted for just over the price of a cup of coffee.

Ernie Ball Regular Slinky guitar strings: 6 sets for $21.99

No other string set on the market has the perfect blend of durability, performance, sound and price that Ernie Ball's Regular Slinky set brings to the table. Get six packs of these ultra-dependable strings for just $21.99 now.View Deal

Ernie Ball Regular Slinkys are a go-to for so many guitar players; with gauges between .010 and .046, they're perfect for a multitude of genres. So whether you're a metal shredder or a blues lick wizard, you won't go far wrong with them.

There's a reason why the list of players located on the back of Ernie Ball string packs is so extensive – they're reliable, they sound great and play like a dream.

To secure six sets of Ernie Ball Regular Slinky guitar strings for only $21.99, head over to Amazon.

