Get an exclusive, VIP tour of Martin's amazing Pennsylvania factory

Awhile back, before the world was turned upside down by coronavirus, YouTube guitar A-lister Jared Dines was invited - along with GW's Paul Riario - to Martin's impressive headquarters in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

Jared and Paul were largely there for a roundtable with Martin's Vice President of Product Management, Fred Greene, centered around the company's new SC-13E acoustic-electric guitar. Business aside though, Martin was also kind enough to give the boys an exclusive, VIP tour of the company's amazing factory.

Jared, Paul and the GW crew were given an inside look at Martin's amazing custom shop - getting to see the innermost workings of these legendary guitars, and what makes them unique. Plus, they got to see the biggest acoustic guitar you'll ever see in your life.

Treat yourself to the same incredible tour by checking out the video above. Whether you're a Martin fiend or a strict extreme metalhead who's never touched an acoustic guitar in your life, you'll appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into each and every one of these instruments.

For more on all of Martin's instruments, stop by the company's website.