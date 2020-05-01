Watch Jared Dines discuss, jam on Martin's revolutionary SC-13E offset with Paul Riario and Fred Greene

When Martin first unveiled its groundbreaking SC-13E acoustic-electric guitar back in January, many players took an immediate shine to its bold, forward-looking design. One of the most enthusiastic of them was YouTube guitar sensation Jared Dines.

Dines liked it so much, in fact, that when he became the first YouTube star to ever grace our cover last month, he was photographed holding his own SC-13E.

With that in mind, the fine folks over at Martin recently invited Dines and Guitar World's Paul Riario to the company's headquarters in Nazareth, Pennsylvania to learn more about the guitar, and the process behind its creation.

During the visit, Martin's Vice President of Product Management, Fred Greene, was kind enough to sit down with Jared and Paul to discuss what makes the guitar a unique step into the future for this storied company.

You can check out their discussion - which, of course, features some tasty playing as well - above.

For more on the SC-13E, step on over to Martin.