Get good and glitchy with Hologram Electronics’ Microcosm granular effect pedal and looper

Hologram Electronics has been behind some fairly radical effect pedals, including the Dream Sequence and the Infinite Jets resynthesizer.

Now the Knoxville, Tennessee-based maker has introduced the Microcosm, a granular and looper effect that allows users to “slice, stretch, rearrange and manipulate” their sound in a compact pedal with tons of versatility and features.

The beauty of the Microcosm is that it allows you to get all of your glitchy, granular goodness straight from a stompbox, without having to run through a DAW.

At the heart of the pedal are 11 unique effects (three micro loops, three granule, three glitch and two multi-delay) with four presets each, for a total of 44 preset variations.

Other features include a 60-second stereo phrase looper and 16 memory slots for storing loops and settings.

Sounds can be further customized via built-in pitch modulation, stereo reverb and a resonant lowpass filter.

There’s also enhanced MIDI control, expression input, a “Hold” sampler function to freeze effects and patterns, tap tempo, stereo in/outs and a choice of true or buffered bypass with trails.

To get your glitch on, head over to Hologram Electronics, which will be shipping a limited number of Microcosm pedals for $449 beginning in April.