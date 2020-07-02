Get IK Multimedia's $100 AmpliTube Metal for free for a limited time

We all love free stuff, and IK Multimedia loves its subscribers.

To acknowledge this lovefest, IK is giving all its newsletter subscribers AmpliTube Metal for free from July 1 through July 15.

IK bills AmpliTube Metal, which normally sells for $99.99, as the “ultimate metal distortion powerhouse software for Mac and PC.”

Features include 14 stompboxes, five classic and modern amp models, 13 cabinets, six mics and nine rack effects.

Models are based on extremely rare and collectible metal effects, amp heads and cabinets, including the ProCo RAT, Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Pi, DigiTech Whammy, several vintage Boss pedals, Randall Warhead, Peavey 5150, Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier and more.

For full instructions on how to pick up your free AmpliTube Metal, head to IK Multimedia.