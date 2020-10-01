Get TC Electronic’s Flashback Mini Delay for just $99 in this sweet deal

TC Electronic’s Flashback Mini Delay may look straightforward, but it’s a deceptively versatile mini pedal – and it’s now available for just $99 from Sweetwater for a limited time.

The Flashback Mini Delay utilizes TC’s TonePrint technology, which allows you to beam custom sounds to the pedal via a smartphone app or PC/Mac.

So, while the pedal itself has controls for delay, feedback and FX level, the potential is limitless, especially when combined with TC Electronic’s TonePrint Editor app, which allows you to go as deep as you like with hidden parameters to create your own custom delay sounds.

So, all things considered, $99 – $19 off the regular price – is a bit of a bargain for the range of sounds on offer.

It’s available for a limited time only over at Sweetwater, so don’t – sorry about this – delay.

With Amazon Prime Day rapidly approaching, we're expecting some more killer deals like this. Bookmark our Prime Day guitar deals page for all the latest news and bargains.