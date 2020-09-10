Get 3 packs of Ernie Ball Regular Slinky electric guitar strings for just $9.99 with this super-enticing deal

For our money, Ernie Ball's iconic Slinkys are the best electric guitar strings on the market, bar none.

Sure, they're some of the most easily identifiable and common strings known to mankind, but there's a good reason for that! No other string set on the market has the same perfect blend of durability, performance, sound and price.

Speaking of value, our pals at Sweetwater have made three-packs of these ultra-dependable strings available for just $9.99 - a significant price reduction on a purchase that would regularly set you back around $16.

Sure, it's not the sexiest piece of guitar gear in the world, and $6 and change may not sound like a whole lot of money on the surface, but when your high E string goes running for the hills after some especially enthusiastic playing, you'll be happy to have a spare set of Slinkys around. So why not grab a few sets while they're on sale?

