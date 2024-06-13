“The loudest, best-performing strings he’s ever used”: Gibson ventures into the signature string market with first-ever Dave Mustaine set

Gibson has unveiled its latest batch of signature Dave Mustaine products, which sees the brand branch out into the world of signature electric guitar strings.

In the past, Mustaine and Gibson’s collaborations have been strictly electric guitar in nature. The pair previously partnered for Epiphone and Kramer Flying V signature guitars, a Gibson Flying V EXP, and even a signature Songwriter acoustic guitar.

This time round, though, the two parties have turned their attention to the accessory department, with Gibson announcing a new set of Mustaine guitar strings.

Though at first glance this may seem a fairly tame drop, it’s worth noting Mustaine’s is the only set of signature guitar strings currently offered by Gibson. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find any hint of signature Gibson guitar strings in the recent past, save the Ultra-Light Les Paul-endorsed pack.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

It’s certainly an interesting move from Gibson. Could this open the door for future signature strings for its other artists? Possibly – and probably. We’d be quick to rule out a Slash set, though: he’s firmly in the Ernie Ball camp.

Regardless, the Mustaine strings have supposedly been designed to “bring out the best in his signature Gibson guitars” – though we imagine they’d work just fine on practically any electric guitar – and deliver the “powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance” the Megadeth frontman requires.

And, as an extra seal of approval, these are the same strings that Mustaine has been using on all his guitars during the band’s tour. In Gibson’s words, “They’re the loudest, best-performing strings he’s ever used.”

Specifically, they’re a top heavy set, with a gauge of .010, .013, .017, .030, .042 and .052.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The strings have been joined by a signature guitar strap, which isn’t as eyebrow-raising. It joins Adam Jones and Sister Rosetta Tharpe signature straps, and is made from full-grain black leather with and embossed Vic Rattled head artwork.

To find out more about each new release, head over to Gibson.