"The loudest, best-performing strings he's ever used": Gibson ventures into the signature string market with first-ever Dave Mustaine set

The set – which the Megadeth frontman uses on all his tour guitars – has been unveiled alongside a custom black leather strap

Gibson Dave Mustaine signature strings
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has unveiled its latest batch of signature Dave Mustaine products, which sees the brand branch out into the world of signature electric guitar strings.

In the past, Mustaine and Gibson’s collaborations have been strictly electric guitar in nature. The pair previously partnered for Epiphone and Kramer Flying V signature guitars, a Gibson Flying V EXP, and even a signature Songwriter acoustic guitar.

Gibson Dave Mustaine signature strings
(Image credit: Gibson)

