NAMM 2019: Get a Sneak Peek at Gibson's New Offerings

NAMM 2019: Gibson had quite a wild year in 2018.

In May, the iconic guitar giant filed for bankruptcy after the company's unsuccessful expansion into the consumer electronics business left it almost $500 million in debt. Then in October, longtime CEO Henry Juszkiewicz departed the company as part of its post-bankruptcy restructuring plan .

Later in the year though, the company began to move forward again, hiring former Levi Strauss & Co president James “JC” Curleigh as its new president and CEO and unveiling a leaner, more back-to-basics 2019 lineup of instruments.

On the eve of the Winter NAMM show, Guitar World's Paul Riario got together with Curleigh at the Gibson booth to discuss the company's new guitars and new direction for 2019.

You can check out the two-part interview with Curleigh above, plus some clips with some other members of the Gibson team—complete with some tantalizing glimpses at the company's new models—below.