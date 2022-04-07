Gibson expands its Exclusives Collection with new-look Olive Drab '70s Flying V

Last May, Gibson debuted its Exclusives Collection, which comprised a group of electric guitars that were treated to Gibson-exclusive finishes and spec sheets.

The first drop introduced the Olive Drab colorway, and was made up entirely of Les Pauls, Les Paul Specials, SGs and ES-335s – now Gibson has expanded the Exclusives Collections further by unveiling a new-look ‘70s Flying V.

Dressed in an Olive Drab jacket with a gloss nitrocellulose lacquer, the latest addition to Gibson’s exclusive lineup boasts a mahogany body and rosewood fretboard, which sits atop a SlimTaper mahogany neck.

The muted-yet-ornate colorway is contrasted with a full-body white pickguard, upon which a pair of zebra ‘70s Tribute humbuckers, housed by cream pickup rings, are situated. These are controlled by way of pickup-specific volume parameters, a master tone knob and a three-way selector switch.

Gibson Exclusives Collection '70s Flying V in Olive Drab (Image credit: Gibson)

Elsewhere, the ‘70s Flying V sports standard V specs, including a Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece, as well as 12” fretboard radius and 22 medium jumbo frets. Finishing touches include a Graph Tech nut, acrylic dot inlays, Grover tuners and neck binding.

It’s the fourth Olive Drab model of the collection, and joins the similarly styled Les Paul, Les Paul Special and ES-335. It’s also the second Exclusives Collection Flying V to be unveiled, after the arrival of the Ebony-finished ‘70s Flying V.

The Exclusives Collection also offers a P-90-equipped ES-335, ‘50s and ‘60s Les Paul Standards, an SG Standard ‘61 and a ‘70s Explorer, all in an Ebony colorway.

As per the previous models, the Olive Drab Flying V – which has a price tag of $2,199 – will only be available exclusively through the official Gibson website.

To find out more about the Exclusives Collection, visit Gibson (opens in new tab).

Gibson is on something of a Flying V hype at the moment. Earlier this week, the brand announced the Master Artisan line of guitars, which was launched with a quartet of ultra-limited Flying Vs built by Scala Guitars founder, Leo Scala.