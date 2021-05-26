Gibson unveils freshly finished catalog of electric guitars in all-new Exclusives Collection

Gibson has unveiled its Exclusives Collection of electric guitars – a fresh lineup that decks out its existing six-string stalwarts with Ebony and Olive Drab colorways.

Those treated to a fresh lick of paint include the Les Paul Special, SG Standard ‘61, P-90-loaded ES-335, ‘70s Flying V and three separate Les Paul models, each of which taking inspiration from a different decade.

As the name of the collection would suggest, these new-look models will only be available exclusively through Gibson's official website.

Appearing in the muted-yet-eye-catching Olive Drab finish is a Les Paul Special and Les Paul Classic, both featuring all the specs you’d expect from Gibson’s single-cutaway six-string.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson Exclusives Collection Les Paul Classic in Olive Drab (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Gibson Exclusives Collection Les Paul Special in Olive Drab (Image credit: Gibson)

For the Les Paul Classic, that means a mahogany back and maple top, paired with a SlimTaper mahogany neck and bound rosewood fretboard. BurstBucker 61R and 61T zebra open-coil pickups also make the cut in a bid to provide a period-accurate punch and classic Gibson tones.

As for the Les Paul Special, the mahogany slab body is coupled with a fat ‘50s mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard and wraparound bridge. Under the hood, a pair of P-90s appear to provide raw, early-‘50s tones.

The Gibson Exclusive Collections Les Paul Classic and Les Paul Special are available now for $1,999 and $1,599, respectively.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson Exclusives Collection Les Paul Standard '50s in Ebony (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Gibson Exclusives Collection Les Paul Standard '60s in Ebony (Image credit: Gibson)

The two Olive Drab models are joined by a whole host of Ebony-finished guitars. Two Les Paul Standards – a ‘50s and a ‘60s model – are on the bill, both featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fretboard and trapezoid inlays.

Naturally, the models differentiate on neck profile, machineheads and pickups. While the Standard ‘50s boasts BurstBucker pickups, a chunkier neck and vintage tuners, the Standard ‘60s features a SlimTaper profile, 61R and 61T humbuckers and Grover tuning pegs.

The Gibson Exclusives Collection Les Paul Standard ‘50s and Standard ‘60s are both available now for $2,499.

Gibson Exclusives Collection ES-335 in Ebony (Image credit: Gibson)

Elsewhere in the Ebony lineup is a P-90-loaded ES-335, which is said to serve up a sound “you won’t find in any other 335”. Complete with hand-wired Orange Drop capacitors, Gibson dubs its latest semi-hollow offering as a “new take on the versatile ES tone that players have craved for over 60 years”.

Aside from the unique pickup pairing, specs are as you’d expect – a three-ply maple/poplar/maple body with maple center block, paired with a rounded-C mahogany neck and rosewood fretboard with dot inlays.

The Gibson Exclusives Collection ES-335 is available now for $2,999.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson Exclusives Collection '70s Flying V in Ebony (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 Gibson Exclusives Collection SG Standard '61 in Ebony (Image credit: Gibson)

Last up in the Exclusives Collection is a new-look Flying V and SG. While the former comes equipped with a pair of ‘70s Tribute Humbuckers that promise to “nail all the classic tones of the era”, the latter features a set of 61R and 61T BurstBuckers.

Other notable features on the Flying V include a SlimTaper neck, Grover tuners, dot inlays and a three-knob control layout composed from two volume and 1 master tone control.

Likewise, the SG sports a SlimTaper-profile neck, Vintage Deluxe tuners and five-ply teardrop pickguard.

The Gibson Exclusives Collection '70s Flying V and '61 Standard SG are available now for $1,999 and $1,799, respectively.

For more information, head over to Gibson.