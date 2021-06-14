Watch Joe Bonamassa and Jared James Nichols tear through Crossroads at the Gibson Garage grand opening concert

Joe Bonamassa and Jared James Nichols shared the stage for a rip-roaring rendition of Cream’s Crossroads during the star-studded Gibson Garage grand opening gig last Wednesday (June 9).

The event, which doubled as the Gibson Live: A Celebration of Artists to Benefit Gibson Gives event, saw the two electric guitar titans take turns in serving up a melting pot of gained-up licks, rapid-fire pentatonic passages and oh-so tasty blues-infused phrases.

Donning a P-90-loaded Les Paul, Nichols had first stab at an extended lead effort, using his trademark fingerpicking approach to maximum effect, with JoBo following up with a dizzying solo of his own using a Vibrola-equipped SG.

Doubling up on the track’s iconic riff throughout, the two took their onstage chemistry to the extreme in the closing stages, trading riffs and licks aplenty before a stunning six-string flourish finished things off in style.

Their performance, which you can watch in full, starts at 1:20:40 in the video below.

The duo performed alongside a slew of other Gibson artists, with James Bay, Emily Wolfe, Samantha Fish, Margo Price, Morgan Wade and Warren Hayes all featuring on the lineup.

Elsewhere, a solo outing for Nichols saw the newly announced Gibson brand ambassador perform his new single Skin ‘n Bone, while Orianthi served up a soulful performance of Rescue Me using her recently unveiled signature acoustic guitar.

Marcus King, Lzzy Hale, Joe Hottinger, Fer Casillas, Celisse Henderson, Jimmy Vivino, Laura Cox, Waxx, Sadler Vaden and Kip Moore also played during the Gibson Garage’s grand opening.

The Garage, dubbed by the brand as “the ultimate guitar experience”, is an all-new in-person megastore that offers visitors the chance to peruse, play and purchase products from a plethora of different Gibson brands, including Epiphone, Kramer and Mesa/Boogie.

At the start of the event, Gibson CEO James Curleigh said, “Tonight is not just about the Gibson Garage, it’s about Gibson live around the world. Of equal performance to the Garage is Gibson Gives.

“Gibson Gives is our way of making music matter more, one guitar at a time," he continued. "We’re going to be partnering tonight with MusiCares and with Save The Music.

“MusiCares is an awesome program that musicians came up with to support musicians in times of need and we’ve been a partner with them for years.

“Save The Music is all about the next generation of musicians. It’s about the individuals, schools and communities all rallying around the power of music to create that next generation of inspired musicians.”

To find out more, head over to Gibson Gives, or visit the Gibson Garage to explore the brand's new emporium.