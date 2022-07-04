Angus Young, Lzzy Hale, Slash, Joe Perry and Richie Faulkner-signed Gibsons go up for charity auction

A number of Gibson guitars signed by some of the brand’s biggest ambassadorial names have gone up for auction to support Gibson Gives and the National Museum of African American Music.

The star-studded six-string roster features electric guitars and acoustic guitars signed by Angus Young, Slash, Lzzy Hale and Billy Gibbons, as well as Joe Perry, Rick Nielsen and Darius Rucker.

Guitars signed by Robin Zander, Don Felder and Richie Faulkner complete the catalog of autographed axes.

The event is being held via CharityBuzz.com in support of Gibson Gives – the guitars brand’s charitable branch – and the National Museum of African American Music, with all proceeds generated from the sale going towards supporting both organizations.

Gibson SG Standard signed by Angus Young (Image credit: Gibson ) Gibson "Gold Rush" Les Paul signed by Joe Perry and the members of Aerosmith (Image credit: Gibson ) Epiphone Gibson Gives acoustic signed by Darius Rucker (Image credit: Gibson )

Chief among the collection is a Gibson SG Standard signed by AC/DC’s Angus Young, which currently sits with a high bid of $2,300. It’s joined by a Gibson "Gold Rush" Les Paul – which carries the autographs of Joe Perry and his Aerosmith bandmates – and a Gibson Gives-branded Epiphone acoustic signed by Darius Rucker.

Perhaps the pièce de résistance of the group, though, is an all-new Lzzy Hale Explorerbird – a model that was unveiled earlier this year – which sports the signature of the Halestorm singer-guitarist herself.

The model is the latest in Hale’s lineup of signature guitars, and is the first-ever Gibson to pair an Explorer body with a Firebird headstock. Specs include a Cardinal Red colorway, ‘70s Tribute humbuckers and an Indian rosewood fretboard.

Gibson Explorerbird (Image credit: Gibson)

Two Gibson Custom Shop Modern double-cuts complete the auction list, both of which were signed by a host of artists at the 2020 Winter NAMM. Though they differ in specs and aesthetics – one is a black solidbody, the other a white semi-hollow – they both flash similar sets of autographs.

Signed after a concert in 2020, both guitars feature the scrawls of Slash, Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, Don Felder, Billy Gibbons, Richie Faulkner, Emily Wolfe, Jimmy Vivino and Lzzy Hale.

Jared James Nichols also signed the Black model, while the White version was autographed by Elliot Easton of The Cars.

The auction is currently live, and is set to run until Wednesday (July 6). Each guitar arrives with a certificate of authenticity.

(Image credit: Gibson ) (Image credit: Gibson )

Gibson Gives works to create, develop and support non-profit youth organizations in their efforts to advance musicians and music education, and has raised over $3.5 million dollars to date through its activities.

The National Museum of African American Music, meanwhile, is the only museum of its kind committed to celebrating and preserving the history of Black music in America. Money raised from the auction will go towards supporting the museum’s music education fund.

To browse the whole collection, head over to CharityBuzz (opens in new tab).