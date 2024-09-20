“An elegant piece that represents one of the most legendary names in guitar design”: Gibson celebrates its 130th anniversary and honors the firm’s founder with limited edition Orville Gibson J-45

By
published

The celebratory six-string has been given some ultra-luxurious inlay appointments that pay tribute to the Gibson founder’s earliest instrument designs

Gibson J-45 Orville Artisan 130th Anniversary
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson is celebrating its 130th anniversary with a limited edition guitar that honors its founder, Orville Gibson.

The J-45 Orville Artisan 130th Anniversary is an acoustic guitar that marries the classic J-45 workhorse design with aesthetic details that pay tribute to Orville Gibson’s legacy. Only 30 units will be produced.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.