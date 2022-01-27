Social Distortion's Mike Ness teams up with Gibson to create new signature 1976 Les Paul Deluxe Goldtop guitar

Gibson has unveiled its latest signature guitar, a replica of Mike Ness's beloved 1976 Les Paul Deluxe Goldtop.

The Social Distortion electric guitar player's new signature model boasts a three-piece maple neck with a custom profile, a two-piece plain maple top, and a mahogany/maple/mahogany back.

Its 24.75" Indian rosewood fretboard, meanwhile, boasts a 12" radius and 22 medium jumbo frets with trapezoid inlays.

Where things start to get a bit more interesting is in the pickups department, where – just as on Ness's own Les Paul – the usual mini-humbuckers have been swapped out for a pair of P-90s.

These sit at the mercy of a control set comprised of two volume and two tone knobs wired with ceramic capacitors, and a three-way pickup switch.

The Ness Les Paul's Goldtop finish has been aged by Gibson's Murphy Lab to precisely match the wear and tear found on the original guitar, while the 'Orange County', 'Clay Smith Cams Mr. Horsepower' and 'I Voted' stickers – identical to those found on Ness's own model – provide an additional signature visual touch.

The guitar's nickel hardware has also been given the aging treatment, as have the gold-top-hat-with-silver-insert control knobs.

The Gibson Mike Ness 1976 Les Paul Deluxe Goldtop is a Murphy Lab/Custom Shop guitar, so, of course, it's not a clearance rack item. It's available now – with a Gibson Deluxe Protector case and certificate of authenticity included – for $8,999.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Gibson.