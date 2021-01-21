Trending

Gibson offers an in-depth look at the first guitars relic'd by the Murphy Lab

Behold, the first fruits of Gibson's new Custom Shop division

Gibson Murphy Lab
(Image credit: Gibson)

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Back in 2019, Gibson launched Murphy Lab – a new division of its Custom Shop focused on creating premium aged electric guitars – in collaboration with guitar relic'ing expert Tom Murphy.

And now, following a small tease by Gibson CMO Cesar Gueikian last year, the guitar giant has offered fans an in-depth look at what the division's been working on.

Says Gueikian, “The Gibson Custom Shop is the pinnacle of craftsmanship, quality and sound excellence. Each instrument celebrates Gibson’s legacy.

“The Murphy Lab, one of our Gibson Labs, is where we re-imagine and implement new ways of delivering the Gibson Custom Shop historic experience. Master Artisan Tom Murphy brings his expertise, authentic style and his passion for building historically accurate guitars to the Murphy Lab Collection.”

Check out some of the first offerings from Gibson's Murphy Lab below.

