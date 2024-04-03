“Now with the rich sonic allure of rosewood”: Three timeless Gibson acoustics have received a rosewood reinvention – bringing new visuals and tones to the table

By Matt Owen
published

The J-45, SJ-200 and Hummingbird have all been treated to a cosmetic and functional pick-me-up

Gibson Standard Rosewood
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has given three of its most popular acoustic guitar platforms a rosewood reboot as part of its new Standard Rosewood lineup.

Positioned under the brand's Modern Collection, the lineup comprises J-45, SJ-200 and Hummingbird models, all of which have been given both an ornate Rosewood Burst finish as well as a tweaked rosewood build.

Gibson Standard Rosewood
(Image credit: Gibson)

