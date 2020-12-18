Gibson teams up with Adventure Time: Distant Lands for Marceline, The Vampire Queen-themed guitars

In one of the more unexpected guitar announcements of 2020, Gibson has teamed up with HBO MAX for three Adventure Time: Distant Lands (Obsidian)-themed models.

There's one Gibson Explorer electric guitar and two Epiphone bass guitars – an Embassy Pro and an EB-0 – each sporting custom graphics based on the show's main character, Marceline, The Vampire Queen.

You can check out Chilean bassist Frescia Belmar performing Woke Up – taken from the show – wielding the EB-0 model below.

And If the Marceline, The Vampire Queen Epiphone EB-0 piques your interest, you'll be pleased to hear that Gibson are giving one away – along with both the Embassy bass and Explorer electric – totally free.

For more information, and to enter the competition, head over to Cartoon Network.