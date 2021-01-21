Gibson unveils the Gibson App, the “only guitar app you’ll need”

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Gibson recently unveiled the major news that it had acquired Mesa Boogie guitar amps, and now the brand has made another big move, launching the Gibson App, which it touts as the “only guitar app you need.”

Developed by Stockholm-based music tech company Zoundio, the Gibson App provides “two-way, interactive, and immersive guitar-learning” with guided step-by-step lessons for both electric and acoustic guitar players, in multiple genres and styles. The App uses Audio Augmented Reality (AR), which interacts with players and creates an additional real-time guitar layer.

Features on the app include step-by-step learning for hundreds of songs (the AR tech listens to you play and offers feedback in real time), early access to interviews with Gibson artists and video tutorials, Gibson TV shows like Icons, Riff Lords and The Collection, a high-value digital guitar tuner, a Gibson online store, a virtual guitar tech and more. Additionally, new features are added to the app each month.

“There has never been a better time to learn how to play guitar or to improve your guitar skills with all of the amazing tools available, but it can still be confusing and a little intimidating,” said Gibson's Cesar Gueikian.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“So, we set out to create the Gibson experience, centered around real insights, innovation, and simple intuition all delivered through one app, the new Gibson App. Early feedback has been inspiring and we are excited to take this next step into even more guitar solutions from Gibson.”

The Gibson App is available now for iOS and Android.