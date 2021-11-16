Glenn Hughes endorses Ashdown

Ashdown's been on quite a roll in recent weeks – teaming up with Dream Theater's John Myung for his first signature pedal, the Double Drive, session legend Guy Pratt for the Interstellar-600 signature bass amp head, and Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler for the Pedal Of Doom.

Now, the company has made another big move, landing the endorsement of Deep Purple, Black Country Communion and Dead Daisies bass guitar hero Glenn Hughes.

According to Ashdown, the relationship dates back to NAMM 2020, at which the British company unveiled a quartet of new basses – the Grail, Arc, Low Rider and Saint. Designed in tandem with Chicago luthier Dan Lakin, the lineup – particularly the Low Rider – caught Hughes' attention at the Anaheim, California show.

“Glenn instantly fell in love with the look and playability of our Low Rider bass at the show,” the company said in a statement. “After sitting and playing it for quite some time we were asked if it came in gold, and could it have a tortoise shell pick guard?”

Hughes was also on the lookout for a P-style bass, which, – with its single custom wound split humbucker, vintage-style string-through bridge with brass saddles and optional gold finish – fit the description of the Arc.

Both the Low Rider and Arc then, made their onstage debut with Hughes at the Dead Daisies' recent, November 10 performance at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.

It's worth nothing, however, that Hughes' Ashdown endorsement will in all likelihood extend only to bass guitars, not the bass amps for which the company is known.

After all, the rock legend teamed up with Orange just a few short months ago for a new signature bass amp, the Crush Bass 50 combo.