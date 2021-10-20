Ashdown launches Guy Pratt signature bass amp, the Interstellar-600

Ashdown has unveiled a new signature bass amp head for Guy Pratt, the Interstellar-600.

The esteemed British bassist, who has played with everyone from Pink Floyd to Madonna and Gary Moore, has long favored customized Ashdown’s ABM 900 heads, and the new signature model is based on that amp.

That said, there are some extensive modifications packaged with the Interstellar-600. The face of the amp contains two VU meters, for both input and output levels, then there’s a nine-band EQ section and, on the rear, an input for Pratt’s Moog Taurus pedal.

In addition, Ashdown says the amp can be used with an optional footswitch to engage “the compression and the sub harmonics at fixed values to Guy's exacting specifications when required”.

(Image credit: Ashdown)

The large Tube Drive knob on the front of the amp allows players to blend Dual Triode Tube amplification/overdrive section into the signal, allowing you to tweak it from valve-based warmth, to full on distortion.

Pratt also specified a more vintage '60s aesthetic, so the amp comes with a custom wooden sleeve, which can be removed to place it in a rack unit.

“I can’t tell you how proud it makes me to have a signature amp with my Ashdown family, who’ve been with me every step of the way of my 40 year career,” says Pratt.

“We’ve been tinkering with bits and pieces for years, and this combines our shared passion for great traditional British amps with everything I know and trust about my ABMs. It’s not about bells and whistles, well apart from the dedicated Taurus input, it’s about solid, shapeable, deliverable power. Along with my 3x10s this is my ultimate dream rig. Turn on and trip out!”

The Ashdown Interstellar-600 is handmade in the UK and available for pre-order now. Head to Ashdown’s official site for more information.