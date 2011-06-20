Go on Band Blind Dates in NYC, Write and Perform a Song with a Rock Star

People who play an instrument or sing, and are stuck in the basement, now have the chance to meet other basement-dwelling adult musicians with the launch of The League Of Rock’s New York Chapter 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 28 at Smash Studios (307 W. 36th St., 18th Floor) in Manhattan.

Attendees have two chances to get in on a Band Blind Date where The League Of Rock will assemble bands from selected winners and put them together with a famous professional musician to write and perform a song at the July 31 and Aug. 28 open houses.

Here's the contest link.

It’s going to be incredible to see what they come up with in four mad hours of music making. Hopefully the pro they’re teamed up with can keep them on the rails and help them deliver some great rock ’n' roll.

With the launch of the New York chapter, The League Of Rock, in partnership with Modern Drummer, Paiste Cymbals, Guitar World, Guitar Center-Manhattan and Smash Studios, promises to deliver the same unforgettable adult recreational music league experience in New York that more than a thousand members already enjoy in other cities.

At the open houses on July 31 and Aug. 28, participants will meet the founders of the LOR and get a taste of what the LOR is all about. They’ll get into bands, perform live and record with fellow adult musicians, chat with and get coached by Neil Jason (Roxy Music, Brecker Brothers, David Letterman) Artist Relations Pro Accounts Manager for Guitar Center, New York.

Another great coach on hand will be Guitar World's Andy Aledort, a fabulous guitarist whose performed with Buddy Guy and Dickey Betts among many others. LOR coaches are professional musicians and veterans of the New York music scene. They include Earl Slick and Reeves Gabrels, well known for their work with David Bowie, Richie Cannata from the Billy Joel band, Gerardo Velez , multi-Grammy nominated percussionist with Jimi Hendrix, Spyro Gyra and many others. Participants also have a chance to win an electric guitar from Guitar Center.

There are hockey leagues and baseball leagues and everything in between. The LOR provides a viable creative outlet for adults wanting to incorporate more music in their lives. The LOR attracts a diverse crowd. From lawyers and marketing executives, to teachers and dentists. Everyone has one thing in common - their passion for music and their desire to get up on stage and perform live.

Founded in 2006, by Terry Moshenberg and Topher Stott, The League Of Rock has catered to over a thousand singers and musicians, offering them a place in a band, a 10-week circuit to play at industry rehearsal facilities, a recording session in a world class studio, culminating in a spectacular showcase at a landmark venue.

Like most of the members, Moshenberg was once a basement musician. “It’s time to come out of the basement and hit the stage. Everyone deserves the ability to continually explore and enrich their lives, and The League Of Rock provides the forum to do that.”

Topher Stott believes this is a wonderful opportunity to get a taste of the life of a professional musician.

“We work hard to give members as much of the professional side of performing as possible, from workshopping tunes in rehearsals to laying down tracks in a recording session," Stott says. "The League Of Rock provides a safe, supportive place to take a chance and rock out loud.”

The League Of Rock is giving Guitar World readers exclusive access to best recordings by League Of Rock members. Click here to check it out.