Is Jared James Nichols' signature Epiphone Old Glory about to get a Goldtop makeover?

With its sleek Black Aged Gloss finish, single P-90 bridge pickup and “Blues Power” cover plate, Jared James Nichols' Epiphone Old Glory Les Paul is up there with the coolest signature guitars out there.

The bluesman had a busy 2020 despite the pandemic, releasing gritty, riff-driven single Threw Me To The Wolves – highly ranked on our round-up of the best guitar solos of 2020 – and working on a brand-new Old Glory Goldtop version, it would seem.

While nothing's been confirmed as of yet, JJN has been busy teasing the new model on Instagram. His captions all but confirm the theory, too. One reads “GLORY SHINES LIKE GOLD. Getting closer.... BLUESPOWER,” while in another, he writes, “Almost time...”

The guitar appears to be very similar in spec to the existing black version, sporting the same P-90 bridge pickup and traditional block inlays, although the “blues power” bridge plate looks to have been removed.

We'll have more on this story as it unfolds, but in the meantime, check out a thread of Jared James Nichols' cryptic Insta posts below.

