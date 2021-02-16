Godin bolsters its catalog of acoustics with the Concert Hall-body Fairmount CH Composer QIT

Godin has bolstered its arsenal of six-string offerings with the new Fairmount CH Composer acoustic guitar, which the guitar maker says is the "perfect songwriting and performing companion".

The guitar sports a Concert Hall body shape and a shallow depth, which casts a sleek silhouette and promises comfortable playability.

Similar to the recently announced Godin Metropolis Composer QIT, the Fairmount CH Composer boasts an all-mahogany construction comprised of layered mahogany sides and a solid mahogany top and back.

Other appointments include a mahogany neck, Richlite fretboard, ebony bridge, Graph Tech TUSQ nut and a 25.5" scale length.

By way of the scale length and choice of wood, the Fairmount Composer vows to deliver a concoction of rich, rounded tones and bright, harmonic sounds.

Another similarity between the Fairmount CH Composer and the Metropolis Composer is the appearance of Godin's proprietary QIT system. Offering an integrated tuner alongside its dynamic EQ control range, the onboard feature aims to deliver both versatile sonic controls and a convenient plug-and-play experience.

The Godin Fairmount CH Composer QIT is available now for $899.

For more info, head over to Godin.